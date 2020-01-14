The Apache Junction Police Department is releasing the following information pursuant to ARS §13-3825, the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact agreement or released from a county jail back into the community. It is the responsibility of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer having jurisdiction where the offender intends to reside to inform the community.
Derrick Adam Franklin was convicted in 1997 in California, of one felony count of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child. His victim was a juvenile who was known to him. He is 6’1”, 295 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Franklin is living at 2210 S. Descanso Rd., Apache Junction. He is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a Level 2 Risk to the community.
The person who appears in this notification has been convicted of a sex offense, which allows the Apache Junction Police Department to make community notification. The sex offender has advised the Apache Junction Police Department that he will be living at the listed location. This person is not wanted by the Apache Junction Police or any other law enforcement agency at this time.
This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is to inform the community of a sex offender living in the city and to comply with ARS 13-3825, community notification on sex offenders. Our belief is that an informed community is a safer community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass this individual will not be tolerated and charges may be filed against anyone violating the law.
The AJPD Community Resources Unit may be reached at 480-474-5442 and is available to help you join or start a Neighborhood Block Watch program, as well as provide you with useful information on personal safety. If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call 480-982-8260 or, in the event of an emergency, 911.
