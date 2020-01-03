The Apache Junction Police Department is releasing the following information pursuant to ARS §13-3825, the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact agreement or released from a county jail back into the community. It is the responsibility of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer having jurisdiction where the offender intends to reside to inform the community.
Priscilla Inez Contreras (29) was convicted in 2019 of Child Abuse with a Sexual Motivation, a class 4 Felony, in Pinal County, Arizona. Her victim was a 16-year-old juvenile male known to her. She is 5’1”, 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Contreras is living at 2463 W. Shiprock St., Apache Junction. She is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a Level 2 Risk to the community.
