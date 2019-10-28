Officers from Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) accepted an invitation from Starbucks, located in the 2500 Block of West Apache Trail, to participate in their Annual Coffee with a Cop event. Officers not only had a chance to chat with the public about various department programs and address citizen questions, but they also got behind the counter, making and serving those delicious drinks. People going through the drive-thru were met with a surprise when they arrived at the window and found a police officer there, ready to complete their transaction.
Apache Junction Police Department enjoys the opportunity to participate in events such as Starbucks Coffee with a Cop, because it provides officers and citizens a chance to connect in ways that would not otherwise be possible. The public is afforded the opportunity to ask police officers law enforcement related questions, and officers get the chance to address some of the specific problems or concerns brought up by the public.
The event was a tremendous success, and it was a lot of fun for the officers, the Starbucks employees and, hopefully, the patrons. Thank you Apache Junction Starbucks for your continued support!
