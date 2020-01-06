Two of Apache Junction Police Department’s (AJPD) long time employees are giving themselves the gift of retirement this Christmas. Police Telecommunications Officer (911), Irene Carrillo and Sergeant Pat Wagner have both decided to move on to a new phase of life and will end their respective careers this year.
Irene Carrillo spent 30 years working as a 911 police dispatcher, beginning this stressful (but rewarding) career in 1986 in Superior, Arizona. She then expanded her career with the offer of employment with AJPD in August of 1995. During Irene’s 33-year career, she has received numerous commendations and accolades for her outstanding work.
Sgt. Pat Wagner began his career as a police officer in 1983. He worked for Scottsdale PD and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office prior to his employment with AJPD in 1991. During his 34-year career in law enforcement, Sgt. Wagner has received several letters of commendation and multiple Unit Citations. In addition to his career in law enforcement, he has honorably served in the US Army and Air Force National Guard and also recently retired from military service.
Chief Kelly said, “It’s difficult to lose solid, loyal and dedicated employees such as these. These retirements will create a void that can’t readily be filled. Their leadership and experience have served this community well for so many years. They both have modeled a tremendous work ethic and have served as positive examples for those younger dispatchers and officers coming up behind them.
“AJPD and the city of Apache Junction were blessed to have been served by these two dedicated people. We will miss them and wish them the best in their new endeavors: Retirement!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.