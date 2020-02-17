Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) officers responded to a report of a hit and run, vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in the alleyway near the 700 block of west 16th Avenue. When the officers arrived on scene, they located Adrian Kerr, an 18-year-old man.
According to AJPD officers, Kerr had sustained what appeared to be life threatening injuries. Kerr was subsequently transported by EMS to Mountain Vista Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
39-year-old, Hashem Wessam was identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck Kerr. Wessam was located by police in Mesa after he reportedly took his own life. AJPD detectives are still investigating the incident.
