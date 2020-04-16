The Apache Junction Homeless Coalition, Empowerment Systems, Rhino ReCreation Center, The Salvation Army, The Community Thrift Store, Horizon Health and Wellness and the Genesis Project have teamed up to help provide showers and a meal to our homeless residents!
- Project Shower April 26, 2020
- Showers Start at 10 a.m.
- Salvation Army - 605 E. Broadway Ave., Apache Junction
- A free 15 minute shower
- A free meal
- Music entertainment
- WILL RUN UNTIL DONE!
