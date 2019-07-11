Prospector Days are fast approaching for students at Apache Junction High School! This is an opportunity for students to come in and deal with scheduling issues, pay fees and outstanding fines, buy parking passes, etc. Freshman Boot Camp (July 17) will also include a Q & A time for parents.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, July 16: 11am - 7pm - Juniors and Seniors

Wednesday, July 17: 11am - 7pm - Sophomores

Wednesday, July 17: 2pm - 4pm - FRESHMAN BOOT CAMP in the North Gymnasium. PARENTS ARE WELCOME!

There will be a Q & A time offered for parents around 3pm.

*Please enter through the gate by the gym, off of Southern Ave.

From 4pm - 7pm Freshmen can deal with any scheduling issues, pay any fees or fines, etc.

Thursday, July 18: 7am - 3pm - Any students who missed their day can come in and take care of any issues.

The school plans to have all schedules for all students complete and available in the StudentVue / ParentVue of Synergy by Tuesday morning, July 16.

New AJHS Principal Dr. Chris Lineberry states: "We look forward to working with all of our students, parents, families, as well as our entire community to make this a fantastic year at AJHS. We look forward to seeing and meeting you all soon!"

#WeAreAJ