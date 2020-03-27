Rockfall has closed State Route 88 just west of State Route 188, blocking access between Roosevelt Lake and Apache Lake, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is at milepost 242, which is 2 miles west of Roosevelt.
There is no estimated reopening time; however, this is expected to be an extended closure while crews remove earth and rocks.
In addition, an unpaved section of SR 88 remains closed indefinitely between the Fish Creek Hill overlook at milepost 229 and the Apache Lake Marina turnoff near milepost 222 due to extensive damage that occurred last year from flooding out of the Woodbury Fire burn scar.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.