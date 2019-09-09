Additional Community Education Forums, campus tours and information opportunities have been scheduled regarding the AJUSD Capital Improvement Bond (Proposition 432), and the Capital Override (Proposition 433) that will be in the November 5 election.

The district election will be presented as mail-in only. All registered voters who live within the boundaries of the Apache Junction Unified School District will receive a ballot. Ballots must be mailed by October 29.

According to district administration, if only one of the two items passes, or if neither passes, the following strategies are in place:

In 2018-2019. AJUSD implemented a 2021 Strategic Plan focused on improving student performance and increasing student-centered programs that will draw students to AJUSD. If Prop. 432 passes, AJUSD will update facilities, remodel school offices, add security cameras and fencing and replace aging school buses and technology.

Prop. 433 will allow the district to replace out-of-date curricular materials with textbooks and materials aligned to current state standards. It will also allow the district to add STEM labs, update school libraries and purchase athletic and fine arts equipment.

AJUSD is committed to demonstrating good stewardship with tax dollars. Ballot language for Prop. 432 and 433 includes a requirement that, upon passage, the district will develop an AJUSD Oversight Committee. The committee will oversee expenditures to ensure compliance with voter pamphlet disclosure (projects, estimated costs, tax objective, etc.) for the voter approved budget increase programs. The Oversight Committee will present an annual report to the Governing Board and the community.

If the district is unsuccessful, administrators’ state that the schools will continue to stay focused on the district goals, prioritizing AJUSD’s budget to maximize learning opportunities for the children of this community.

Campus Tours (45 min)

Peralta Trail Elementary: Sept. 12, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Desert Vista Elementary: Sept. 17, 5:00 to 5:45 p.m.

Apache Junction HS: Sept.19, 5:00 to 5:45 p.m.

Cactus Canyon Junior High: Sept. 23, 5:00 to 5:45 p.m.

Four Peaks Elementary: Sept. 30, 5:00 to 5:45 p.m.

Peralta Trail Elementary: Oct. 7, 2:00 to 2:45 p.m.

Apache Junction HS: Oct. 17, 5:00 to 5:45 p.m.

Cactus Canyon Junior High: Oct. 24, 5:00 to 5:45 p.m.

Forums

Gold Canyon Republican Club at MountainBrook Village: Sept. 14, 9 a.m.

Gold Canyon Election Panel Discussion at Gold Canyon Community Church: Sept. 26, 6 p.m.

Gold Canyon Republican Club at MountainBrook Village: Oct. 12, 9 a.m.

ADOBE at Best Western, Gold Canyon: 10/17, 6:30 p.m.

General Information about the election is available at the schools and on the district website (www.ajusd.org). Individual school site information sheets are also available to better communicate the safe school and classroom improvement projects that parents and guardians can expect to see at their child’s school.

Additionally, toward the end of September, the school district will be mailing a brochure to all households with registered voters within the AJUSD boundaries.

What is a bond?

Bonds are loans made to the school district. A bond provides additional funding to use for capital items such as renovating buildings or purchasing school buses. Funds can only be used as specified on the ballot.

How will the bond affect property tax rates?

The average assessed value of a home in the district is $131,000.00. Based on this average assessed value, homeowners will see an increase of approximately $12.00 per month if the bond passes. A community oversight committee will be created to ensure that monies are spent in the areas communicated by the district.

What is a Capital Override?

An override allows voters in a school district to approve additional funding for DAA (capital) expenses. The override, Prop. 433, would allow the district to exceed its budget by 10% for seven years. AJUSD does not currently have an override in place. The most recent Maintenance & Operations override was renewed in 2003.

Residents are encouraged to be informed, ask questions, express concerns, and then decide how to vote.