Pinal County senior citizens have until Monday, September 2nd to apply for the senior freeze on their property values for property tax purposes.

“The purpose of the program is to assist seniors (65 and older) with lower incomes to freeze the taxable basis value of their primary residence. It does not freeze the property taxes,” said Assessor Douglas Wolf.

The program has income limits: for a single owner $37,008, and $46,260 for two or more owners. The limit is set in accordance with the Arizona Constitution and generated by the Arizona Department of Revenue.

In order to apply, taxpayers must submit their gross income and age verification at either the Florence Assessor’s office 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Documentation can also be submitted at the satellite offices in Casa Grande or Apache Junction:

Apache Junction

575 N. Idaho Road, 800 Building

Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Office Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12:00 to 1:00)

Casa Grande

820 E. Cottonwood Lane, Building A

Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Office Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Closed from 12:00 to 1:00)