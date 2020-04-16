Sheriff’s Deputies and Firefighters Show Support for Banner Ironwood Medical Center Staff

Medical providers and staff from Banner Ironwood Medical Center were treated to a show of support and gratitude on the evening of Tuesday, April 7, as part of the #Solidarityat8 national campaign from first responders in the community.
First responders from Pinal and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Offices, Rural Metro Fire, as well as Queen Creek Fire and Medical lined their emergency vehicles along the driveway next to the hospital. Lights from each of the vehicles illuminated the night sky, accompanied by sounds from the vehicle sirens as they slowly drove through the employee parking lot and past the front of the hospital.
As Banner Ironwood Medical Center staff exited and entered the building, they were greeted by the public service providers as a show of solidarity – a way to thank and appreciate the hospital workers for the exceptional care and service they are providing to patients during this unprecedented time.
“We’re forever grateful to our local community, these deputies and the firefighters who were there to show their support for our employees. This was a touching tribute that meant so much to us. We’ll cherish this memory for a long time.” said Robert Gardner, CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center. “All of our employees are focused and working hard. We want to thank each and every one of them for their dedication and commitment to the health and wellbeing of our patients and each other. I couldn’t be more proud of the exceptional care and compassion they’re providing.”
Banner Ironwood Medical Center provides patient care to the Queen Creek and San Tan Valley communities, including emergency services, intensive care, surgery, obstetrics and medical imaging.
Banner Ironwood is part of Banner Health, and represents a significant long-term investment in medical excellence for the East Valley.
For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com/Ironwood.
