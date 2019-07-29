Because of the potential for severe flooding from areas burned in the Woodbury Fire, a 7-mile, unpaved section of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) will remain closed from an area several miles east of Tortilla Flat to just west of the Apache Lake marina turnoff while the Arizona Department of Transportation continues assessing conditions.

The Woodbury Fire burned more than 100,000 acres immediately east of and uphill from SR-88. Because runoff and debris flows can be much more intense after a wildfire, conditions are such that flash flooding from monsoon storms could damage SR-88’s stream crossings, posing a threat to those on the highway and to those who may become trapped between areas damaged by flooding.

Changing the closure points to mileposts 222 and 229 restores vehicle access to the Apache Lake Marina at the eastern end and moves the western closure point farther east from Tortilla Flat, which along with Canyon Lake remains accessible from Apache Junction. Apache Lake access roads are accessible by taking State Route 188 from either US-60 or State Route 87 and taking SR-88 west.

In consultation with the U.S. Forest Service, which is in charge of the land beyond SR-88, ADOT will continue evaluating conditions along SR-88 to determine when it is safe to reopen the highway in its entirety.