The days of Commercial Driver License (CDL) customers only being able to go to a handful of MVD offices for those services are over.
The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division now offers most CDL services at all full-time MVD locations statewide. Previously, CDL customers were required to travel to a limited number of MVD locations.
“As part of our continuous improvement efforts under the Arizona Management System, we’re training all MVD Customer Service Representatives to perform commercial license transactions,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards.
She added, “That means someone who needs to get a CDL or most other commercial driver service doesn’t have to go to a special CDL office anymore; they can be served at any full-time MVD office. The only exception is commercial driver road tests, which are available at many, but not all, MVD locations.”
The expansion of CDL into more MVD locations is in addition to the existing CDL system. The existing CDL offices, some of which are separate from MVD locations, will continue to operate. This change means staff at all existing CDL offices now serve as examiners who are able to provide a larger number of skills tests by appointment.
“MVD is always looking for ways to improve customer service,” Bowser Richards added. “Adding literally hundreds of employees who can serve commercial customers will speed up those transactions and make all of MVD more efficient.”
