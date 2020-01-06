Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Glenn Hamer released the following statement regarding the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“Today’s vote was historic, not only for the country, but for Arizona. No state is as well positioned as Arizona for economic expansion under USMCA. From e-commerce, to agribusiness, to our emerging automotive sector, all segments of the Arizona economy win under this agreement.

“We are deeply appreciative of the members of the Arizona congressional delegation—Republican and Democrat—who voted to strengthen Arizona’s ties between our leading trade partners Mexico and Canada. Rep. Greg Stanton deserves special recognition for building on his legacy as the former mayor of Phoenix, drawing on his experience as the leader of 18 trade missions to Mexico and sharing that important insight to help deliver today’s wide, bipartisan result.

“Rep. David Schweikert, a member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, also has our thanks for successfully negotiating an increase of the country’s de minimis levels, which will make international trade dramatically more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses.

“Governor Doug Ducey also deserves our applause. No governor in America has been as vocal as Gov. Ducey in calling for adoption of USMCA. As a border state, Arizona, which can attribute 228,000 jobs to trade with Mexico and Canada, uniquely benefits from USMCA.

“Arizona and the entire country wins thanks to USMCA, a message the governor shared consistently with his colleagues and with Capitol Hill.”