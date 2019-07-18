I am very proud to share that Arizona’s booming economy continues to receive national recognition! Our state has once again earned the prestigious Gold Shovel Award from Area Development Magazine, which recognizes states with significant success in attracting high-value economic development projects each year.
In addition to the Gold Shovel Award, Nikola Motor’s selection of Coolidge was named Project of the Year by Area Development. The feature describes Arizona as having “the right mix of workforce-development programs, scientific expertise, and other factors vital for taking a high-tech concept into mass production.”
As Arizona’s unique value proposition continues to drive our economic development success, our state leads the nation in many growth measures including GDP, population, personal income and job creation.
Of course, the credit for Arizona’s economic success goes to the job creators who are investing in our state and advancing new opportunities for our citizens. We were honored to celebrate many of their accomplishments during the 2019 AZCentral Top Companies to Work for in Arizona program, which culminated in an awards breakfast on June 13. The ACA has served as the presenting partner for the annual Top Companies event for the past five years, which recognizes companies of all sizes that are creating great workplace cultures in Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.