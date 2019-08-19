On August 9, 2019, the USDA Forest Service released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the Resolution Copper Project and Land Exchange for public review and comment.

The Resolution Copper project is a proposed underground copper mine near the town of Superior, Arizona. The project would create one of the largest copper mines in the United States, create more than 1,500 jobs and generate nearly $270 million in labor income for surrounding communities.

“Our multiple use mission means that we have to balance demand for economic productivity with our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability,” said Tonto National Forest Supervisor Neil Bosworth. “The Forest Service is required to consider proposed plans of operations for mining and, if they meet environmental regulations, minimize environmental impacts and other requirements, we’re required to approve them under the General Mining Law of 1872.”

A Notice of Availability has been released alongside the DEIS in the Federal Register and begins a 90-day public comment period. The DEIS, supporting documents and instructions on how to comment, are available at https://www.resolutionmineeis.us/.

The DEIS describes effects of the proposed Resolution Copper Project and offers five potential alternatives developed considering feedback from a 2016 scoping period.

A limited number of hard copies of the DEIS are available at the Tonto Supervisors Office, at 2324 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006. Call 602-225-5292 in advance to make sure copies are available.

Tonto National Forest staff are hosting five public meetings between September 10 and October 8. Maps and other materials will be available and forest staff will be on hand to answer questions. Dates and locations are:

September 10, 2019

5 to 8:30 p.m.

Superior Jr./Sr. High School Cafeteria

1500 Panther Drive, Superior, AZ

September 12, 2019

5 to 8:30 p.m.

Central Arizona College

3736 E. Bella Vista Road, San Tan Valley, AZ

September 17, 2019

5 to 8:30 p.m.

Ray Elementary School Cafeteria

701 AZ-177, Kearny, AZ

October 8, 2019

5 to 8:30 p.m.

Queen Valley Community Center

1464 E. Queen Valley Dr., Queen Valley, AZ

September 19, 2019

5 to 8:30 p.m.

High Desert Middle School Auditorium

4000 High Desert Dr., Globe, AZ

According to Mary Rasmussen, Tonto National Forest project manager, “The next 90 days – August 10 thru November 7 – are a crucial time for folks to learn specific details about the impacts expected from this mine project.

“We welcome informed, thoughtful feedback about the proposed project, as well as our environmental review process,” Rasmussen added. “We want to engage with the public to identify the best decision among several hard choices that will affect present and future generations.”

Section 3003 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2015 mandated a land exchange between the federal government and Resolution Copper Mining. This includes federal land previously withdrawn from mineral entry. Once a Final EIS is complete and a decision is rendered, the land exchange will give Resolution Copper Mining legal access to the copper ore deposit.