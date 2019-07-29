May 13-20, 2019, was the nation’s 7th annual Infrastructure Week. More than 500 affiliate organizations, companies and cities hosted over 100 events nationwide, leading the fight to modernize America’s infrastructure. Action in congress to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and broadband networks, however, has, once again, stalled.
So where does that leave Arizona in terms of transportation infrastructure? AutoInsurance.org analyzed data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and found how the nation’s highways and bridges measure up, as well as how much FHWA funding each state receives. The results show that, comparatively, Arizona is doing – well…not horrible:
- Arizona comes in 5th for the nation’s best bridges, with 61% ranked in good condition
- Only 6% of Arizona’s highways are ranked in poor condition
- AZ receives $11.7k per mile in FHWA funding, with the national average being $12.4k
*Data used for this report is from 2017.
A link to the full report can be found at AutoInsurance.org.
