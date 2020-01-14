The dawn of a new year also means tax season is bearing down and the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is ready to help customers with 2019 fee and tax information.

Vehicle owners can go to www.servicearizona.com and quickly get their vehicle fee and tax information by clicking on the “Vehicle Fees/Taxes Paid 2019” link listed on the home page. The service is free.

“MVD is happy to provide this service to help make the tax season a little bit easier,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards. “Getting the information in one place that’s easy to print out or copy electronically is a lot easier than going out to the garage and then making copies of your registration papers.”

All vehicles, including autos, trucks, ATVs, trailers, street-legal golf carts, among others will have the information available.

More information: www.servicearizona.com