The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments is asking for public comment on 11 candidates for an opening on Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals.
The candidates are:
- Cynthia J. Bailey
- Michael S. Catlett
- Ann B. Ching
- Christopher A. Coury
- Michael E. Gottfried
- Andrew M. Jacobs • Michael Kielsky
- Daniel J. Kiley
- Joseph P. Mikitish
- Sigmund G. Popko
- Joshua D. Rogers
Their applications for the office can be viewed online at the Commission’s website http://azcourts.gov/jnc.
The Commission will meet to interview the candidates on March 12, 2020. The meeting will be held in room 119 of the Arizona State Courts Building, 1501 W. Washington, Phoenix, AZ 85007, starting at 8:30 a.m. The interview agenda will be posted on the Commission’s website at least 7 days prior to the meeting.
Citizens may address the commission on the day of the meeting or send written comments to jnc@courts.az.gov or to 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ 85007. It is not necessary to submit multiple copies of written comments, and email is preferred. Comments must be received no later than March 9th to be considered. Anonymous comments cannot be considered.
After the interviews, the Commission will recommend at least three nominees for the opening to Governor Doug Ducey, who will appoint the new judge.
Division One of the Court of Appeals hears cases arising in Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.
