In an effort to provide our customers with options to access services and get questions answered, Arizona@Work Pinal County is pleased to announce the availability of two email addresses for individuals and businesses to submit their questions as they relate to the services offered by our network.
Individuals who have recently been laid off, furloughed or seeking employment/training opportunities and need assistance, can submit a request by sending an email to AnswersAboutWork@Rescare.
Business customers can submit questions to EmployerResources@ResCare.com.
Information will be available on how to connect to local, state and federal Covid-19 related resources. Staff are also available to assist those businesses seeking to hire employees by customizing a plan to link them to qualified candidates.
In the near future, Arizona@Work Pinal County will be offering two 1-800 lines to provide additional options to access services.
Businesses
There are lists of resources available at:
Governor Ducey has announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration for Arizona that will help small businesses here in the state impacted by COVID-19. Individual businesses can be eligible for up to $2 million through the program. Businesses in all 15 Arizona counties are now eligible to apply. Arizona businesses impacted by COVID-19 may apply for the loan at: sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.
The Arizona Small Business Development Center Network (AZSBDC) is offering free confidential counseling to any small business owners who have concerns and/or need some help. For more info, visit: clients.azsbdc.net.
Job Seekers
- Resources for job seekers are available at: arizonaatwork.com/locations/pinal-county
- To apply for Unemployment Insurance Benefits, visit: des.az.gov/services/employment/unemployment-individual
Arizona Together
Governor Ducey has announced the launch of the Arizona Together initiative to support Arizonans during the COVID-19 outbreak, connecting individuals and businesses to resources, raising money for community organizations and providing information on volunteer opportunities.
To find help or provide support, please go to: arizonatogether.org/.
