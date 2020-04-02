Due to reduced customer traffic at the Arizona Department of Revenue’s satellite office in Mesa, this location will be temporarily limited to drop-off service only.
On March 30, 2020, the department announced customers would be required to make an appointment at its customer lobbies in Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson.
The adjustment to secure drop-box service at the Mesa office is effective April 3, 2020. Taxpayers who normally visit this location can still make an appointment with an ADOR representative in Phoenix by emailing AZTaxHelp@azdor.gov or calling 602-716-ADOR (2367).
The department is continuing to accept appointments at its Phoenix and Tucson locations through AZTaxHelp@azdor.gov or 602-716-ADOR (2367).
Taxpayers are reminded that many of the department’s support services can be accessed online, over the phone or by email. A secure drop-box is available for payments, forms, applications and returns at all three department office locations in Phoenix, Tucson and Mesa.
ADOR support services include the following:
- AZTaxes.gov for filing and payment of TPT & Withholding tax and payment only for individual and corporate income tax.
- FAQs, forms, YouTube tutorials and resources at AZDOR.gov.
- Live Chat, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday – Friday, at AZDOR.gov and AZTaxes.gov.
- Phone support at (602) 255-3381 or Toll-Free 800-352-4090, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday - Friday.
- Check refund status online at AZTaxes.gov.
- Submit forms, correspondence and questions directly to ADOR staff 24/7 by emailing AZTaxHelp@azdor.gov.
For more information, visit www.azdor.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.