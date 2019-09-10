The USDA Forest Service, Tonto National Forest, will increase campground fees beginning October 1, 2019. These fee changes were approved by the Arizona Recreation Resource Advisory Council in 2015 after a series of public meetings and other opportunities to provide public feedback. Results from these public meetings showed that ninety-five percent (95%) of Tonto visitors did not want a reduction in recreation services and understood the need to increase some fees in order to continue to provide recreational opportunities at one of the most visited national forests in the country.

Visit the Sustainable Recreation Page on the Tonto website for detailed information regarding the change in fees.

The Tonto retains ninety-five percent (95%) of the recreation fees it collects to manage developed recreation sites. On the Tonto National Forest, recreation fee revenue is used to maintain bathrooms and showers, water systems, parking lots, boat launches, fishing piers, picnic grounds and campground maintenance and management, as well as the Navigational Aids buoy program on Bartlett, Horseshoe, Saguaro, Canyon, Apache and Roosevelt lakes, trash collection and visitor safety.

These changes are being implemented to assist the Tonto National Forest in maintaining the level of service provided at its developed campgrounds. Interagency Senior and Access Pass holders receive a 50% discount at campgrounds managed by the USDA Forest Service.