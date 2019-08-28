The Superstition Mountain Rotary Club was pleased to support the Feed The Children Program with a check for $4000.00.

Throughout the year, many families depend on the Apache Junction Unified School District to provide breakfast and lunch for their children through the Federal Free & Reduced Lunch program. When school is on break for the holidays, these families struggle to feed their children, and many students go hungry. Once they return from a break, it takes a couple of days for the students to get back on track, as hungry children do not focus well in the classroom.

Through a donation-based program simply dubbed, “Feed The Children,” AJUSD Food Services sends boxes of food home during breaks to help needy families in our districts. The boxes consist of breakfast and lunch items for children, which can be microwaved or easily prepared. These boxes are especially helpful during the holidays, when parents are trying to give their children a nice Christmas. This program operates strictly from donations.

Another program is the Children’s Lunch Accounts. This program accepts donations for student lunch accounts to pay off lunch account debts or to sponsor children by adding to their lunch accounts. These children are chosen by pulling families that almost qualify for free and reduced cost meals, but don’t quite make the program.

If you would be interested in donating to either of these programs, please contact Karen Warhus, Food Services Director at 480-982-1110.

The Superstition Mountain Rotary Club meets each Wednesday for lunch at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort. The club works several fundraisers to provide scholarships for AJ High School seniors, donations to a local domestic abuse program and support for numerous other worthwhile causes to assist our community.

Our website is www.superrotary.com. Click on the upper right corner of our website for a list of upcoming speakers and events.