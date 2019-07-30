Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at the following Walmart locations in the greater metro Phoenix area on Saturday, Aug. 3 (East Valley locations only shown here):

Apache Junction – 2555 W. Apache Trail

Chandler – 1175 S. Arizona Ave.

Gilbert – 2501 S. Market St.

Mesa 6131 E. Southern Ave. 1955 S. Stapley Dr. 1710 S. Greenfield Rd. 4505 E. McKellips Rd.

Scottsdale – 15355 N. Northsight Blvd.

Tempe – 1380 W. Elliot Rd.

As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” event is taking place in nearly 3,000 Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on Aug. 3 will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.

“Many kids get excited about shopping for new school supplies, but not every family has the means to buy essentials,” said Lt. Colonel Kelly Pontsler, The Salvation Army Southwest Divisional Commander. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”

For those unable to make it to the store on Aug. 3, there are online registries across the Valley with all the items needed to help kids in your area; each item requires just one click to purchase:

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, helping them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit http://salar.my/StuffTheBus.