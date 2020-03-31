What do you do when your club kitchen, full of meat and produce, has been closed by the Governor’s Executive Order, and you have a group of restless volunteers? Well, according to Danielle Green, President of VFW Post 7968 auxiliary, you get together with your neighbor, Los Gringos Locos, gather all those volunteers and make sack lunches for a Sunday, community drive thru party.
Gloved and armed with plenty of hand sanitizer, volunteers began work early on Sunday morning using multiple assembly lines to make and wrap tacos and burritos. They added lettuce, tomatoes, onions and sauce in separate baggies and topped it all off with cookies!
Additionally, they offered boxes of pancake mix and bags of potatoes and vegetables, as well as a selection of dry goods that had been collected in the previous weeks.
The group packed and passed out 495 lunch bags and all the produce they had!
