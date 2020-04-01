NASHVILLE (March 30, 2020) — Village Inn Restaurants announced it closed its 5959 West Thunderbird Road (Phoenix) and 575 West Apache Trail (Apache Junction) locations on Monday, March 30 due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on operations.
The following statement was issued by W. Craig Barber, Chief Executive Officer of American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC which owns the Village Inn brand:
“As with any restaurant closure, this was an extraordinarily difficult decision, and we are saddened to make it. Our operational leadership teams have been working tirelessly to keep our stores open and continue to serve our guests via to-go, curbside and delivery options, but even with those efforts, having dine-in service closed in all of our restaurants across the country has created an extraordinarily negative impact on our business.
It is important to note that all employees will be provided a severance package and, when business returns, they would be available for re-hire at our other locations as there are openings. We are thankful for their hard work and service to our guests while, of course, wishing the circumstances were different.
We thank our loyal guests for their friendship and patronage over the years and invite them to join us at one of our other area locations where they can enjoy the same friendly service and great-tasting food.”
For information about other Village Inn Restaurants that remain open at this time for to-go, curbside and delivery, visit www.villageinn.com.
