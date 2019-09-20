Apache Junction High School students in Sheryl Anderson’s Government class will get hands-on experience on how the democratic process works by registering eligible citizens to vote Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Apache Junction Unified School District Office, 1575 W. Southern in Apache Junction.

Completed forms can be mailed or dropped off at the County Recorder’s Office, 31 N. Pinal Street Building E, Florence, AZ 85132. There is also a satellite recorder’s office located in Apache Junction at 575 N. Idaho Road, Suite #800.

The next election is Nov. 5, 2019 and will be a mail-in ballot only. The voter registration deadline for this election is Oct 7. Early voting begins Oct. 9 and ballots must be mailed by (or before) Oct. 29.

For more information about AJUSD schools call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org.