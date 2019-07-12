What Goes Up Must Come Down

Have you ever found remnants of released helium-filled balloons while enjoying the Tonto National Forest?
Every year, Tonto National Forest employees find littered balloons while completing field work. The Payson Ranger District’s Wildlife, Range and Fuels programs started a friendly competition at the beginning of this year to see which program could remove the most helium-filled balloons off the Forest. So far, the Fuels Program is in the lead with a total of 91 balloons! Wildlife and Range are close behind with a total of 54 balloons.
The Tonto National Forest would like to remind the public that the release of helium-filled balloons can lead to unintentional littering of National Forest Lands. #leavenotrace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.