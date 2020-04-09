AJ Parks & Rec invites all community families to participate in an “Egg-cellent Scavenger Hunt!”
We are so excited to be able to provide a safe community event that families can participate in together, while still observing social distancing guidelines!
Due to the cancellation of our yearly Easter Egg Hunt, we created a scavenger hunt that families could participate in from the safety of their own car, without risking public health during this time.
11” x 17” eggs will be placed on various store fronts and in city facilities around the community. All eggs will be in an area that can visibly be seen from a vehicle on a road or in a parking lot. Eggs will be displayed April 9th-12th.
Directions & Worksheet will be posted on the morning of Thursday, April 9th on the Facebook event page (Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/526710884569961/ ) & our website, https://www.ajcity.net/111/Parks-Recreation. It can be printed or you can create your own.
All families can take selfies of themselves participating and share on the event page as well. Answer sheet to all the locations will be posted on Monday, April 13th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.