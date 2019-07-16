The Woodbury is 100% contained around the perimeter edge. This does NOT mean that the fire is controlled. There is still smoke and active fire moving within the interior through pockets of fuel that have not yet burned.

Apache Lake remains closed along with State Highway 88 between Tortilla Flat and the Roosevelt Dam. ADOT will issue a News Release later this week after conducting meetings with Tonto National Forest and other cooperating agencies. These meetings may provide a more definitive timeline on the closure.

A forest closure order remains in place for the Woodbury Fire and surrounding area. You can read more about the closure at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/6382/49307/

Businesses remain open along Highway 188 and along State Highway 88 (Apache Trail) from Tortilla Flat south to Apache Junction.

The Local Type 3 IMT and Tonto National Forest would like to thank the public for their ongoing support and patience throughout the Woodbury Fire.

As information becomes available it will be posted to the Woodbury Fire Inciweb page found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382/ as well as the Tonto National Forest webpage and social media sites.