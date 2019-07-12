Fire Update

The #WoodburyFire Local Type 3 Incident Management Team reminders:

State Highway 88 and Apache Lake remains closed between Tortilla Flat and the Roosevelt Dam. The area will remain closed until the Forest, ADOT, and cooperating agencies can assess potential damage to the highway from the Woodbury Fire and monsoon rains.

The Woodbury is still active, with fire moving within the interior through pockets of unburned fuel.

The fire remains at 90% contained. Firefighters continue to patrol the remaining uncontained fireline on the cliffs above SH 88 between Canyon Lake and Roosevelt Dam.

Businesses remain open along Highway 188 and along State Highway 88 (Apache Trail) from Tortilla Flat south to Apache Junction.

As information becomes available, it will be posted to the Woodbury Fire Inciweb page found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382/ as well as Tonto National Forest webpage and social media.

Weather Update

Please be alert and stay aware of changing weather conditions. Chances for rain, including scattered thunderstorms are possible through Saturday. While a few isolated storms will be around the area the next several days, coverage may be limited and the threat for heavy rainfall is only very slight.

When rains occur, it is important to stay weather aware and be alert for standing water on roads and potential flooding. Flash flooding can occur within minutes of a heavy rainfall.

People downstream from the Woodbury Fire burned area should stay alert to the weather [due to increased possibility of flooding and/or mudslides].

Current weather and emergency notifications can be found at the National Weather Service, Phoenix website: https://www.weather.gov/psr/.