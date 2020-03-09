The Courage Under Cancer Foundation (CUCF) is excited to announce their first-ever fundraiser: A Mystery Date Night! Five local Apache Junction eligible bachelors are being raffled off, and you can win a date with one of them! The bachelors are Erik Scott (Divine Signs), Dale Larrew (Larrew Flooring), Braden Biggs (Empowerment Systems), Harvey Clark (Superstition Rotary) and Duane Carble (Tipsy Kow Restaurant).
Only 500 tickets are being sold, so you must act fast. The drawing will be at 7:00 p.m. on May 2 at Los Gringos Locos. Tickets are available through any CUCF Board Member or any of the eligible bachelors. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. CUCF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and all proceeds go to support local cancer patients in need. The winner does not need to be present to win.
Anyone – and we do mean anyone – interested in winning a date with one of the eligible bachelors are encouraged to buy tickets. The date can be anything from dinner to fishing, shooting and more.
These bachelors are open to all ideas and whatever will bring in the most dollars for such a noble cause.
The Courage Under Cancer Foundation (CUCF), which started in January 2019, is poised to make a significant mark on the Apache Junction non-profit landscape. What has been a close-knit, held close to the chest foundation, is now ready to go public and bring a much-needed service to the East Valley and our Apache Junction community. CUCF’s mission is to help cancer patients focus on their recovery and improve their quality of life.
Dee Baginski, the founder of CUCF, said, “We believe no one should be without treatment because they can’t afford it!” Her vision and the vision of the board is to make sure that no one is alone when battling whatever form of cancer they are going through, and that no one loses their home, car or has to face their utility service being in jeopardy. Through the foundation, CUCF can offer a patient temporary assistance, keeping their first and only worry on themselves.
Dee started CUCF out of frustration in trying to work with a larger nation-wide cancer non-profit. After having a bad experience, she decided to do something to help the “little guy.”
Dee is a two-time cancer survivor having had both stage 4 and stage 1, Serous Endometrial Cancer. She is recently cancer-free, as of December 2019 and has gone on to write and publish the book “Courage Under Cancer – 31 Days of Hope, Inspiration, and Encouragement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.