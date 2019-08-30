Recently, my wife, Sharon, and I went on a four-wheel drive adventure. All of our jeep trips are adventures. This was Sharon’s first trip in about eleven months, because of various treatments she has been undergoing.
We departed from home at about 5 a.m. last week for a ride in the jeep. First, we drove out First Water Road looking for wildlife. We saw a Cottontail rabbit, a Quail, a Raven and a Harris Hawk. We considered the ride a successful trip at that point. We enjoyed the beauty and solitude of the desert in the early morning light.
Then we decided to drive out Hackamore and take the trail going east toward Goldfield Ghost Town and the Apache Trail. This road is not much of a four-wheel challenge, but a fun and scenic drive toward the towering façade of Superstition Mountain with Goldfield Ghost Town in the foothills.
As we turned off Hackamore Road, we saw where someone had dumped a stripped 18’ foot boat along the side of the road. This was a very annoying sight, but it could be tolerated until somebody volunteered and hauled it off. There should be a little jail time in Sheriff Joe’s “Tent City” for morons who dump trash on the desert. Their garbage only signifies their ignorance.
We finally recovered from the terrible inconsideration on this beautiful portion of the Sonoran Desert and moved on. We were disappointed that someone would do something like that. We often find leaves and trimmings dumped on the desert. That kind of refuse is at least biodegradable, but still not acceptable.
Our next stop was about three-quarters of mile eastward along a prominent ridge. Someone had taken an axe or a machete and chopped down two very large Saguaro Cacti. This was the second time we had ever observed this terrible act of destruction on the desert. The plants that were cut down were probably over seventy-five years old. The Saguaros were chopped off about two feet above the ground. It certainly took a moron to commit this act of destruction. It also had to be someone very ignorant of Arizona law.
The Saguaro Cactus blossom is the state flower. The cactus is known as the “Sentinel of the Desert.” State law protects these majestic towering Saguaros. We must all be observant when on the desert and report this kind of behavior to the authorities. This unbelievable act so near to town was a shocking experience for us. I wonder if the idiot who attacked them pretended they were human targets as he cut and chopped away at two giant Saguaros until they crashed to the ground.
We drove into another part of the desert and found where somebody had “tagged” Saguaros with paint cans. Now that it is getting more difficult to tag walls in town, they apparently are picking on the beauty of the desert. We, as a outdoor community, must keep a vigilance and report this kind of behavior.
Perhaps this story will help you understand why I don’t like to share the location of beautiful and unique sites in and around the Superstition Wilderness Area. In this day and age, everything is in danger from these types of individuals.
The last time Sharon and I made this trip was in October of 2014, and none of this damage to the desert had occurred.
