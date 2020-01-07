In the coming weeks, The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News is bringing you a series of articles, written by Kevin Fort, Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer for Regenerative Business Institute (RBI), a cooperative development firm working on a business and economic development project in the city of Apache Junction.
“The gap in income equality has grown markedly over the last four decades, resulting in increasing difficulty for individuals and families to move beyond paycheck-to-paycheck living,” states Fort. “Stagnated wages and higher costs of living place incredible strain on earnings necessary to sustain daily living standards and make it near impossible for many to establish emergency and retirement funds.
“A major contributing factor to this was the signing of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) in 1974. The team at RBI is dedicated to the development of short-term and long-term wealth creation vehicles that close the income gap and allow individuals and families to directly participate in building economic resilience and financial security for themselves.”
Income distribution refers to the measure of how income is distributed across a population, while income inequality refers to the extent at which income is distributed unequally across the population. It is important to note that income equality is not intended to state that all people in the population are entitled to the same level of income, irrespective of input or contribution to the economic equation.
Rather, income distribution looks at the input or contribution classes and measures the gap between each of those classes. The greater the gap, the less productive a society becomes (as a measure of Gross Domestic Product or ‘GDP’), because access to the capital and resources needed to generate GDP is concentrated into the hands of a few at the top of the contribution class hierarchy.
Our current U.S. economic structure promotes concentrated access to capital and resources through the centralization and conglomeration of financial institutions and businesses. The barriers to entry for many industries are insurmountable, and the ability to compete and survive highly fluid market trends and cost structures associated with the legislative environment, advances in technology, logistics and human relations concerns translates into fewer opportunities to create short term and long term wealth for many. Centralization and conglomeration exacerbates the income inequality impact.
“The challenge with centralized economies is that they tend to siphon money out of communities, especially rural communities, where the monetary cycle takes a considerable amount of time to return that money to the community, if at all,” Fort explains. “RBI’s primary purpose is to demonstrate how ownership through Cooperative and Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) structures addresses this challenge.”
RBI proposes that through the development of cooperative businesses and industries, consumers will develop a shift in the mindset from consumption to investment. “This shift in mindset is the next frontier of business and economic development, and RBI is a leader in this space,” says Fort. “We have the means and legal framework to develop economies that create short-term and long-term wealth for people. It simply requires a willingness and desire to look at components of your budget and determine how those dollars can go beyond the purpose of purchasing goods and services, to investing in those goods and services you purchase anyway,” Fort continued.
This article series is set to be a three-part series, following this introductory article. Topics discussed will be:
Article I –Prosperity in the city of Apache Junction: Factors that may impact business and economic growth in Apache Junction.
Article II – The Apache Junction Restaurant Industry Cooperative: The proposed project, including evidence to support the argument.
Article III – Other Opportunities to Cooperate: How the proposed project can translate into other industries and opportunities, igniting the imagination as to what other possibilities should be explored.
Articles will be released bi-weekly. RBI invites community members to engage in conversation with us about each of the topics. We have dedicated a special discussion board on our website, just for readers of The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News to share their thoughts and participate in the conversation about cooperative and ESOP opportunities in Apache Junction. Residents may use their Facebook accounts to comment and participate in the conversation.
In order to join the conversation, go to the following URL and use the password provided below:
• URL: www.rbi.coop/ajcooperates2019
• Password:
AJCooperates2019
