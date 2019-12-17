When you’re young and trying to learn to be a cowboy, there are several rules one should follow. First, and most important, is to listen and not be heard.
When my boss, Bill Barkley, would explain and introduce me to a new skill for my cowboy experience, I often found myself asking too many questions and not listening close enough to details. This was the case with stringing barbed wire, packing salt, digging postholes and working on Aeromotors or windmills. As many an old rancher or Midwest farmer can tell you, windmills can be damn dangerous to the inexperienced.
The old Barkley Ranch had several working (or partially working) windmills when I started working for them in the summer of 1955. I believe there were seven or eight Aeromotors windmills scattered over the 117 sections of rangeland that was the Barkley Cattle Company in the 1950’s. After the demise of William A. Barkley in September of 1955, the ranch slowly began to decline. I worked during the twilight years of the Barkley dynasty. Windmill repair was still a necessary job on the ranch and required some skill.
I was young and capable of climbing the windmill frame to service and work on these Aeromotors. I repaired the windmill at Don’s Tank several times. The mill’s blades and gear cases were often shot full of holes by inconsiderate target shooters or hunters. I replaced many windmill blades each summer. It always amazed me why the ignorant would vandalize such important equipment for pumping water to animals.
I began my windmill apprenticeship in July of 1957. The temperature was somewhere around 108 degrees in the shade. Huge, dark anvil shaped thunderclouds rose above the towering façade of the Dacite Cliffs north of the Quarter Circle U Ranch and to the east over Coffee Flat. I had been instructed to check the windmill motors, oil them and then turn the tail vane perpendicular with the blades of the windmill so the winds of a thunderstorm would not damage them. This needed to be done only on the two at the Quarter Circle U Ranch. After all, these windmills provided the water we used at the ranch.
I climbed to the top of the first windmill nearest the corral to quickly check the Aeromotor and then tie off the wind vane with the mill blades. I then climbed down to the ground and rushed down the pasture to the other windmill. I could see a storm was on its way. Wind was beginning to kick up a little and the thought of climbing up on the lower windmill tower did not set too well with me. However, I wanted to please the boss and do my job the best I could. By the time I arrived at the base of the other windmill, the wind was beginning to blow and the blades were spinning wildly. I pulled the release lever for the wind vane that kept the blades pointed away from the wind. The wind vane slammed into the blades, but finally the mill blades quit turning. The wind was still blowing quite hard when I climbed the windmill frame. That was my first big mistake of the day!
By the time I reached the top windmill frame, the wind was gusting and dust was so thick I couldn’t see the ground. All of a sudden, I realized how serious and hopeless my situation had become in just seconds. It was like riding a wild bull in an arena at night and the lights going out. Within seconds, I was hanging on for dear life.
The wind must have been gusting up to about fifty miles per hour. Then, all of a sudden, thunder and lightning were crashing all around. The electrostatic discharge in the atmosphere raised the hair on my arms and on the back of my neck. I was told later that I served as a great antenna for lightning on the top of that windmill tower.
Raindrops pounded my bare flesh as soon as the dust storm subsided. My Mexican straw hat probably blew back to Mexico. I hung on for dear life and said a few prayers. I couldn’t see much of a future atop of the windmill frame, but I couldn’t get down until the storm let up a little.
The storm roared on for about thirty minutes, and finally the wind began to subside. I now knew how birds might have felt while riding out a windstorm in a tree. I had just ridden out a severe windstorm anchored to the top of windmill two stories off the ground. My anchor was both of my arms clutched around the framework of the windmill. For the life of me, I don’t know how Stan Jones in southern Arizona wrote the words for Ghost Rider’s in the Sky while hanging on to a windmill during a thunderstorm.
My experience that day taught me not to work on windmills during a windstorm or electrical storm. The experience made me far more conscious of the weather and its impact on humans. As a matter of fact, I learned to stay off windmills during any kind of storm. I was later told I could have been electrocuted or blown off the framework of the windmill and critically injured.
All of these experiences were about learning to be a cowboy, and that was what I wanted most of all. As I continued to learn these various jobs, I wondered if I would ever sit astride a horse and work cattle. That’s what I thought cowboys did for a living. I soon found out cowboys dug post holes, mended fences, built fence, cooked, worked on windmills, repaired water holes, stacked hay, grained horses, and none of these jobs required a man astride a horse. My vision of a cowboy had been shattered after all these ground jobs.
Recently, I returned to the Quarter Circle U Ranch, thanks to Chuck and Judy Backus, and as I rode by the upper windmill, I reminisced my experience there almost fifty years ago as a young, fearless, foolish buckaroo. Yes, fear was an element in my senses; however, it often didn’t kick in until I was in grave danger of being injured or killed. As I grew older, I began to respond to my senses and recognized dangerous situations, if for no other reason than fear.
Many of us were young and reckless once, and count ourselves lucky to have survived. Now, as we grow older, it is time to apply common sense and hopefully keep ourselves out of harms way. Yes, I wouldn’t trade those days on the old Quarter Circle U Ranch or those years in the service of my country for any other experiences in life. However, as I look back, I can see why young men and women eagerly step forward to join the military and defend our country. Most young people still don’t know the meaning of fear until they experience it.
Learning to work on windmills was just another routine job on the old Quarter Circle U Ranch.
