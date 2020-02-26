On March 14 at 12 p.m., you’ll have a chance to drink tea like mad! The Genesis Project will be hosting its 2nd annual Mad Hatter Tea Party at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center.
For those who don’t know about this wonderful organization, the Genesis Projects’ main objective is to feed, clothe and hydrate the homeless and at-risk population in and around the Apache Junction area. The agency staffs two part-time employees and relies mainly on private donations, tax credit donations and the volunteers who primarily run the organization.
In 2019, the Genesis Project served just over 86,000 meals. Most of the food was either donated by local grocery stores or community members. On average, Genesis sees 147 clients per day, ranging in needs and demographics.
None of this could happen without the dedication of volunteers, though. These volunteers not only help with clients, they cook the food, clean the kitchen, wait on tables and more.
As I mentioned in my last article, we see a large increase in volunteers during the winter months, but Genesis is in need of more volunteers for the late spring and summer months; preferably someone who has a food handler certificate or is willing to get one. There is a large need for kitchen staff on Mondays to help prepare lunch.
I had an opportunity to speak with Trinity Cole, President of the Board for Genesis Project, and she mentioned that they have a large need for canned vegetables, coffee and drink mix. They also are seeking silent auction donations for the Mad Hatter Tea Party.
Tickets for the Mad Hatter Tea Party on March 14 are $30 for individuals, or you can purchase a table for $225 (seats 8). The goal this year is to raise at least $10,000 to continue the mission in 2020. You can purchase tickets online at genesisprojectaz.com or by contacting Trinity at trinity_cole@live.com. Seating is limited, and the deadline to purchase is on February 29. I implore all of you to attend, because who doesn’t enjoy a good tea party?
