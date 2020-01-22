2019 is gone and in the books. We can’t change the past, but we can influence the future. When it comes to money, it’s not how much you earn, but it is definitely how much you save that determines your financial future.The question is how do I save money? I have children, bills and other financial obligations that take my money before I can save it. We all have reasons for not doing things that are right. Saving money is similar to any great venture in life. It starts with a plan.
Start out this new venture by creating a budget for yourself. This will require some discipline and a savings goal. A budget is simply knowing where all of your money is going. It really is as basic as just writing down and tracking your money. Uncle Sam makes an attempt at this by collecting income tax. They want to know how much you earned so you can give it to them. Believe it or not, this resembles a budget.
The best way to start a budget is to first determine what you earn after tax (net). Then you will know what you are working with. Next figure out exactly where every dollar you earn has been going for a determined period of time. It is best to look at the last full year and get busy, roll up your sleeves and do some old fashion math. After this is accomplished, you will have taken a financial snapshot of the past year, and you can move forward and discipline your spending to include an amount to save. This is the first step in organizing your money.
Over the past 30 years, I have been teaching people how to find ways to save and invest. During this time, there have been only two people that I met, who actually had constructing a budget broken down to a science. These two ladies knew where every penny they earned went. They knew in advance approximately how much their bills were, and they allocated the proper amount each month accordingly. To me, they were the model for how to construct a budget and make it function similarly to a well run machine. They were great savers, even though they did not have large incomes. In the end, before their deaths, they owned a nice house and built net worths upward of $500,000.
It really is a matter of wanting to have financial freedom. Financial freedom is what most working people want, but just don’t take the steps to accomplish. Maybe it’s the fear of the unknown? Just think about the time in your life when you wanted something real bad and were able to purchase it without going in debt. Imagine if you can do this whenever you want. This is what saving and investing can do for anyone who really tries.
So now it’s a new year, and it is true, old habits are hard to break. The economy is doing well today, but no one really knows what the future will bring. People lose and change jobs all the time. Try to make saving money part of your financial life. Budget a set amount each month into your plan. If you do this, you will have taken the first step down the road to financial success. Isn’t financial freedom the reason people try to better themselves and their families?
I know sometimes life just gets in the way of things we want to accomplish. This is only natural. I say to you today, if you are not satisfied or comfortable with your financial life, then you have the ability to change it in just one year. So, start today and see what tomorrow will bring you.
