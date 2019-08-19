History is often best served by the preservation of landmarks. The Superstition Wilderness is filled with landmarks significant of historical mention. It is very difficult to research the history of a given area if all the historical landmarks have been changed or erased. What if we became tired of place names like Roosevelt Dam, the Apache Trail, Apache Junction or maybe even Arizona and then have their names changed. Where would the next generation be?
Recently North America’s highest peak, Mount McKinley has been renamed by the stroke of the pen. The new name for this 20,000-foot peak is Denali. It is the Native American’s name for Mount McKinley. This name change will impact textbooks, books and just everything we read about Alaska. However, this change is a return to the original name. A prospector named the peak after the President William McKinley of Ohio. Just changing the name of this peak may cause confusion outside of the state of Alaska.
Shortly after the turn of the century, Tortilla Mountain fell victim to a place name change. A group of enterprising concession entrepreneurs from Phoenix arbitrarily decided to change all the names along the Mesa-Roosevelt Road (Apache Trail), because they believed more romantic Spanish names were needed to better serve the budding new industry of tourism.
The group felt place names in general along the Apache Trail were quite sterile and needed a more Spanish or Western flavor. Names such as the Bronze Wall, Paso Tesoro, Coronado Mountain and Kit Carson Mountain began to appear on travel maps and brochures promoting the beauty of the Apache Trail, the Canyon of the Salt River and Roosevelt Lake. This occurred around 1916.
These changes, for the most part, went unnoticed by most Arizona residents. The concession entrepreneurs that changed the names along the Apache Trail were not at all sensitive to the recommendations of Arizona historians. However, there was one Arizona historian whose ire was raised. His name was James McClintock. His first response was indicative of his outrage.
“Who are these men that would change our pioneer names— change the meaning of Arizona History?”
McClintock was a noted Arizona historian. He had been deeply involved with the development of the Roosevelt Dam site and the suggested survey route of the Apache Trail. He had served with Theodore Roosevelt’s Rough Riders during the Spanish-American War.
McClintock immediately appealed to the Arizona legislature to set up a historical place name commission that would oversee the naming and renaming of Arizona landmarks. The legislature formed the Historical Landmark Commission and McClintock was appointed to the commission in 1919.
McClintock soon pointed out Kit Carson was never near Superstition Mountain, nor was the Spanish explorer Coronado. The twenty or so place names changed during this period had no significant documentation to support a historical name change other than the desire by the concession entrepreneurs of the Southern Pacific Railroad to please the appetite of the Wild West tourist genre. Ironically, McClintock had faced down the most powerful lobby in the Arizona legislature, the railroads, when he defied the change of place names along the Apache Trail.
Kit Carson Mountain was changed back to Tortilla Mountain. The place name Coronado Mountain for Superstition Mountain did not survive one year. The names Bronze Wall, Inspiration Point, Lookout Point and Paso Tesoro did linger on for a few years. Arizona place names are often confusing enough, but to mix them with the fictitious romantic history of the times distracts from the true nature of the pioneer history of the state.
There are always those who want to change pioneer names of geographic landmarks to better suit their needs with little or no consideration for history. Recently, we have been told, the place names within the Superstition Wilderness Area do not actually exist, the only purpose for the present names remaining on maps are for emergency use by rescue units. The names have no historical significance in a wilderness area. The wilderness management plan states a true wilderness has no place names left behind by man. Doesn’t this dogmatic philosophy ring of another era and of another continent?
Personally, most Americans totally disagree with this philosophy. It is ironic some believe we should totally ignore our heritage for the satisfaction of the future generations with invested interest in place names. Can you imagine changing the name of Potomac River, or the Hudson River? Can you imagine changing the name Washington D.C. to better suite the economic climate of the nation? The Southwest has a strong heritage where historical names are of enormous value. Future bureaucrats will probably make attempts to adjust and change the names of southwestern landmarks, because they are Hispanic in origin. We should note the Spanish and Mexican pioneers were in the Southwest long before the Mayflower landed at Plymouth Rock.
The result of these changes often leaves landmarks with two or more names. A classic example is the landmark on Superstition Mountain called the Flat Iron. This landmark is also known as the Ship Rock. The Flat Iron name is by far the oldest, but Ship Rock is probably the most popular today. Another example of landmark name changes is Willow Canyon to Peralta Canyon. This renaming was by Oren Arnold, the first president of the Don’s Club, c. 1934. Arnold was a prolific writer, and he wrote several stories about the Mexican family “Peralta” who searched for gold in the Superstition Mountains. His romantic and fictitious novels became the source of some landmark names in the Superstition Wilderness Area.
Another example certainly worth mentioning is the name Superstition Mountain. Originally, cartographers for the United States Army Map Corps made reference to Superstition Mountain (Mountains) as the Salt River Mountains in 1870. Prior to this date, some military sketch maps called the mountains Sierra de Supersticiones. Superstition Mountain began to appear on military maps around 1872.
Early in 1915, the Southern Pacific Railroad concession entrepreneurs changed several place names along the Apache Trail. One of these landmarks was Superstition Mountain. They changed the name to Coronado Mountain. This change didn’t last long. Toward the end of the 1950’s Sims Ely published his book, The Lost Dutchman Mine, and in this book he states the Spanish called Superstition Mountain Sierra de Espuma. There are no records or documents to support this name for Superstition Mountain being of Spanish origin.
Another interesting change in landmark names is the naming of U.S. Highways 60-70-89 through Apache Junction. Early in 1943, U.S. Highway 70 was named the Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway, coast to coast across the United States. A granite marker can be found west of the Peralta Road Estates turnoff east of Gold Canyon on Highway 60. The highway was renamed in 1961, the “Lost Dutchman Gold Route,” by the National Highway Alliance. This renaming primarily concerned U.S. Highway 70 from coast to coast. There is a marker indicating this change near the Lost Dutchman Monument in Apache Junction.
U. S. Highway 60’s name was changed again in the early 90’s to the “Old West Highway” in Apache Junction. This particular change was a reasonable request after the construction of the Superstition Freeway in 1991. Each time U.S. Highway 60’s name in Apache Junction was changed, it was for completely different reasons.
Cartographers add and delete names on their maps. In many aspects, they have the ultimate power to control the future of landmark names associated with the Superstition Wilderness Area or any other area of Arizona or the Southwest. Will they dispute the pioneer history of the Southwest, Arizona or the Superstition Wilderness Area? This remains to be seen. I have a historical names database that contains more than 2,500 names in the Apache Junction-Superstition Mountain region. Everyone’s continued interest in historical names is very important for those individuals interested in the preservation of Arizona and Southwest history.
What can each of us do about historical name preservation? Anytime a landmark name is changed, it should be thoroughly researched by a committee dedicated to checking the original source of a name. Let’s hope we pay particular attention to landmark name changes in the future. Citizens need to question any name changes made in our area.
