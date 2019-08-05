Some of my Que Pasa columns are apparently “foreign” to certain people. And if you say they are “Greek” to you, you are quoting Shakespeare. Four hundred years ago this month, at age 52, on April 23, 1616, William Shakespeare died.
That’s 400 years.
He was buried at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford upon Avon, England. His widow, Anne, died seven years later and was buried beside him. Shakespeare’s family line came to an end with the death of his grand-daughter, Elizabeth, in 1670.
Two actors from The King’s Company had Shakespeare’s plays published in 1623. Shakespeare had been widely known in England and financially successful, but this first folio of his works contained 36 plays and began the spread of the legacy of the greatest writer in the history of the English language.
Once in the public consciousness, the universal appeal of Shakespeare’s works ensured they would be remembered. Today, they hold vast cultural and financial value, and his plays and sonnets are still enjoyed throughout the world. Shakespeare’s stories continue to transcend time and culture. Modern storytellers still adapt his tales to suit our modern world, whether it be the tale of Lear on a farm in Iowa, Romeo and Juliet on the mean streets of New York City, or Macbeth in feudal Japan.
Many quotes and phrases are attributable to Shakespeare, and we use them without even realizing it. If you cannot find words to express how you feel about love or music or growing older, Shakespeare can speak for you. No author in the Western world has penned more beloved passages.
If your lost property has vanished into thin air, you are quoting Shakespeare; if you have ever refused to budge an inch or suffered from green-eyed jealousy; if you have played fast and loose; if you have been tongue-tied, a tower of strength, hoodwinked or in a pickle, you are quoting Shakespeare.
If you have knitted your brows, made a virtue of necessity, insisted on fair play, slept not one wink, stood on ceremony, laughed yourself into stitches, had short shrift, cold comfort or too much of a good thing; if you have seen better days or lived in a fool’s paradise— why, be that as it may, the more fool you, for it is a foregone conclusion that you are (as good luck would have it) quoting the Bard.
If you clear out of a place, both bag and baggage, if you think it is high time and that is the long and short of it, if you believe that the game is up, and that truth will out, even if it involves your own flesh and blood; if you lie low till the crack of doom, because you suspect foul play, if you have your teeth set on edge (at one fell swoop) without rhyme or reason, then— to give the devil his due— if the truth be known (for surely you have a tongue in your head) you are quoting Shakespeare.
If you bid me and my Que Pasa columns good riddance and send me packing, if you wish I were dead as a door-nail, if you think I am an eyesore, a laughing stock, the devil incarnate, a stony-hearted villain, bloody-minded or a blinking idiot, then — by Jove! for goodness’ sake! what the dickens! but me, no buts — it is all one to me, for you are quoting Shakespeare.
The Puritans— a powerful group of protestant Christians who had gained power— outlawed plays and theaters in 1642. Two years later, Shakespeare’s Globe Theater was demolished. Anyone caught performing a play was seized and whipped and anyone caught attending a play was fined. The work of Shakespeare, and his contemporaries, was no longer performed in public. It wasn’t until the Restoration of Charles II in 1660 that plays were legalized again.
The new Globe theatre was opened in 1997 by Queen Elizabeth II, after years of fund-raising and research. It was built with reference to historical documents and archaeological evidence from the original.
Like the original, it sits on the riverside, though the Thames is significantly narrower than it was in Elizabethan times. In 2014, the Globe sold 368,000 tickets for its productions, proof that Shakespeare’s plays remain big business.
Outlawing plays and theaters, interracial marriages, sexual preferences, etc., is truly much ado about nothing, and looking back at Shakespeare’s anniversary presents us with a wonderful illustration of how little we humans have advanced psychologically over the past 400 years... although I believe dancing is no longer illegal in Mississippi.
“There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.” — Hamlet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.