As someone who is not a runner, I have to hand it to the people who are. You all are a loyal bunch and you have even found a way to live your passion while simultaneously giving back. Anyone who has lived in the Apache Junction area for a long enough period, knows that February is a BUSY month for our community.
With events in the park happening, music festivals, community mixers, Girl Scout season (albeit Girl Scout season might get me to start running this year - you don’t even want to know how many boxes I’ve bought) and more. There is one event that looms high above all the rest! 2020 brings the 19th Annual Lost Dutchman Race/Marathon.
This annual event, happening on February 16, brings a variety of opportunity for the running-fanatics who dare the 26.2 mile marathon, the casual runner, the “guilted into doing a half-marathon” runner, and the more my style, “Fun” run/walk (February 15).
These annual runs give all of us, in the area and across the state, an opportunity to dawn our latest pair of sneakers, jogging pants, and a loose-fitting t-shirt, to hit the streets, use our feet and raise some dough.
For 19 years and counting, these annual non-profit events have raised over $658,000, all going back to local youth causes within the area. When speaking to Rick Hardina, a board member for the Lost Dutchman Marathon, about the upcoming event he felt enthusiastic about this year, as early tracking showed strong numbers. He was hopeful about being able to surpass a total donation level of $750,000. Talk about sprinting into a new decade!
All race registrants will receive post-race refreshments and a long-sleeved Lost Dutchman T-shirt. In addition, all finishers in the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k and 8k Trail Run will receive a colorful high-quality finisher medal. Empowerment Systems will be at the finish line to help hand these out, along with other community volunteers/collaborators.
Those interested in registering can also visit the Lost Dutchman Health & Fitness Expo on Friday, February 14th (3:00 – 7:00pm) and Saturday, February 15th (8:00am – 5:00pm) located at the Apache Junction Multigenerational Center.
For more information or to register for the races, visit www.lostdutchmanmarathon.org
So runners, walkers, and even the crawlers, it’s time to get in your starting positions, because it’s almost go time! And we will see you at the finish line!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.