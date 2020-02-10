The 56th Annual Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo is upon us! This annual event, taking place February 28-March 1, brings Arizonans from all over to our beloved city and its hotels, stores and restaurants, while showcasing the very best that Apache Junction has to offer.
What began as a 3-inch announcement placed in the Apache Sentinel on November 27, 1964, for a one day event in the spring of ‘65, has grown into a weekend-long celebration,with many months of preparation and publicity.
Many people believe that Lost Dutchman Days evolved from the Burro Derby, an event that was started back in 1958 by the Apache Junction Lions Club, but today’s Lost Dutchman Days celebration is a combination of many fabulous events, including aspects of the annual Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo and Parade. The Rodeo, Parade and Queen contest were held in February or March. It wasn’t until 1971 that the three things came together, and Lost Dutchman Days, as most people know it today, was born.
From that one day celebration in 1965, Lost Dutchman Days has grown into a premier event with a core three-day schedule of associated events that attract more than 30,000 spectators annually. Through all the evolvements over the years, the main factor remained: promoting our great city and providing quality entertainment and fun for all ages.
Krysta Paffrath, Vice-President of the Superstition Mountain Promotional Corporation, which puts on the Lost Dutchman Days event, had this to say about the 2020 festivities: “I’ve been working Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo for about seven years. Our rodeo holds a special place in my heart, because of the reason that we do it, which is to ‘Put Smiles on Kids’ Faces’.
“A lot of people might not know that all of the proceeds from our event go right back into the community, mostly to children’s organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club, 4-H, AJ Little League, the AJHS Boosters and many more.
“I would also like to point out that no one from our event gets paid to do this. We are all strictly volunteers and do it for the sheer joy of doing it and giving back to our community. I have an amazing committee of folks who work all year long to make this event successful.
“To everyone attending this year, I hope you enjoy the show as much as we enjoy putting it on and remember the mission, ‘Putting Smiles on Kids’ Faces.’ It’s all for charity folks! See you at the rodeo!”
Below is a highlight of some of the festivities happening across our community:
- Feb. 27, 12 p.m.–8 p.m. – Annual Bratwurst and Beer Party at the Apache Junction Elks Lodge #2349
- Feb. 28, 7 p.m.–12 p.m. – Rodeo Dance at the Apache Junction Elks Lodge #2349
- Feb. 28, 29 and Mar. 1
- The Main Event Center, featuring a carnival, the rodeo, vendor booths, free entertainment, food and more.
- Feb. 28, 29 and Mar. 1 – Lost Dutchman Days GCPRA Sanctioned Rodeo, taking place at the Rodeo Grounds at 1:30 each day.
- Feb. 29 – Lost Dutchman Day Parade, 9 a.m. start time in downtown Apache Junction
- Parade Route is Apache Trail between Idaho Road and Ironwood.
For a full list of events and to get tickets to certain events, visit www.lostdutchmandays.org.
We hope to see you around town that weekend enjoying all Apache Junction has to offer!
