On March 23, 1961, a body was discovered in the Superstition Wilderness by John Pearce, 78, and Harold Moulton, 40, of Glendale, Arizona. The men were prospectors in the area of Weaver’s Needle. Pearce’s camp was about 600 yards from the spot where the body was discovered in Needle Canyon.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was quite certain the dead man was Walter Jay Mowry, 57, a Denver, Colorado, machinist who was reported missing in the area several months previous.
Mowry had prospected in the Superstition Mountains on several occasions. A friend of his in Denver named Jack Chapman had made several trips into the mountain with him before.
John Pearce and Harold Moulton found Mowry’s body before a search could really get underway. Norman Teason, Justice of Peace in Apache Junction, said it required an all-day trip into the mountains to recover Mowry’s body. The authorities would have to determine if there was any foul play involved in his death.
Norman Teason reported an empty holster was found on the body, which was lying face down. The gun was lying under the body. Teason further reported an inquest would be held as soon as the medical examiner had completed his autopsy.
The trip into the mountains to retrieve the body was led by Pinal County Sheriff Coy DeArman, Justice of the Peace Norman Teason, Chief Criminal Investigator Bill Ballard, Constable Grady Haskins of Apache Junction and Dick Walters, horse wrangler.
Walter Mowry was believed to have a wife and eight or nine children in Denver. However, that had not been verified at the time. Jack Chapman arrived in Florence as soon as possible and identified the remains of Walter J. Mowry. Medical Examiner Daniel Condon reported the death was self-inflicted. Condon found a bullet hole in the right temple.
Chapman said he and Mowry had been prospecting in the Superstition Mountain in January. They both had worked at the Glenn Martin Missile Plant in Denver.
“Mowry came to me at the plant and asked to borrow my old pistol and asked if I had any dynamite fuse,” said Chapman. “I loaned him the pistol and gave him the dynamite fuse, but I had no idea he was going to the Superstition Mountains. He said he was going into the mountains above Denver to inspect an old gold mine.”
Mowry told Chapman he had taken some samples in the Superstition Mountains that had assayed out at $200 per ton. However, Chapman did not know the name of the assayer that Mowry used.
Mowry’s widow would not accept the Medical Examiner report that her husband committed suicide. She believed the husky robust forty-six year old Edgewater, Colorado, missile worker disappeared into the Superstition Mountains and was murdered for what he knew about a lost gold mine.
Mrs. Elvira A. Mowry and the family’s attorney, Robert H. Sonheim, planned to leave for Florence, Arizona, to try and convince a coroner’s jury that it would be a mistake to write off the death of her husband as a suicide.
She further claimed Walter had every reason to live. He had ten children and a happy home life. He recently received a promotion to a job as laboratory engineer at the Martin Company plant. She further said he always kept up with his bills and money was never a problem for the family. Also, he was convinced he struck it rich in the Superstition Mountain near Weaver’s Needle.
Mrs. Mowry had a very pressing reason to ask for a murder ruling from the Grand Jury. Her husband’s only insurance policy had a double-indemnity clause that would pay $8,000, but only if it could be established he did not die by his own hand.
On April 22, 1961, in Apache Junction, a coroner’s jury ruled that an unknown party murdered Walter Jay Mowry. He had been searching for the legendary Lost Dutchman Mine. The jury deliberated for two hours before deciding that Walter Jay Mowry, age 46, 2095 Ingalls Street, Edgewater, Colorado, was shot and killed while prospecting in the Superstition Mountains in Arizona. He left his home on February 17, 1961, telling all his friends he was going to look for a mine in Idaho Springs.
His body was found on March 21, 1961, in a gulch one mile from Weaver’s Needle — another marker in the story of the infamous Lost Dutchman’s mine.
Mowry had been shot at close range behind the right ear. The .38 caliber revolver he had borrowed from a friend was found under his body. Only two live rounds remained in the revolver.
Pinal County investigators were convinced Mowry had committed suicide. Mowry’s widow, Mrs. Elvira A. Mowry and the family’s attorney, Robert S. Sonheim, disagreed with the investigators. Sonheim told the jury Mowry was killed just as he appeared to have discovered something worthwhile. Mowry had told friends at the Martin Company that he was on the verge of making a significant discovery in the Superstition Mountains near Weaver’s Needle.
Sonheim felt that Mowry body’s position would certainly have ruled out suicide. The fact that his legs were crossed and his arms were under the body proves he didn’t kill himself.
The same fact, said Bill Ballard, would indicate Mowry carefully planned his own death. A pathologist’s report, read to the jury, indicated Mowry died from a wound caused by a bullet fired from a gun touching or very close to his head.
The members of the coroner’s jury came to their decision because the bullet that killed Mowry could not be found. Therefore it would be difficult to determine what gun the actual bullet came from that killed Mowry. The jury was also influenced by the convenient position his body was in and the testimony of his home life and mental attitude.
Sonhiem’s final statement was that Mowry came to stake a claim on what he believed to be a rich gold deposit and was murdered.
I have never read anything that has totally resolved this case as to whether it was actually a homicide or a suicide.
The legacy of the Dutchman’s alleged lost mine continues to attract men and women to this rugged country in search of that elusive ledge of gold. Intrigue and mystery continue to be a part of this legacy.
