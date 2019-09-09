Editor’s note: The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News was saddened to learn of Ron Eagle’s passing last week. He was known to many as a friendly volunteer at the Community Veterans’ Center in Apache Junction, where he spent his last years making a difference in fellow vets’ lives. In this article, first published nineteen years ago in The News, Tom Kollenborn gave our readers some more insight into the man and his connection to our region.
The stories of the Superstition Mountain and the Lost Dutchman Mine continue to conjure up tales of death, deception and greed. Yes, I am sure there are individuals who contribute to such stories. However, the majority of people who visit the Superstition Wilderness do it to enjoy the beauty and solitude of the region. There are those who search for gold and follow a dream. Also some of these individuals are real American heroes.
One such individual was a young man born in Concord, New Hampshire named Ronald A. Rousseau, better known to most of us as Ron Eagle de Andre II. Ron arrived in the Apache Junction area in 1974. Ron had already served, and had been severely wounded, while serving as a member of the 1st U.S. Army Air Cavalry Division Medcap Unit in Vietnam. When Ron arrived in Apache Junction, he wanted to forget the war in “Nam.” He immediately began to pursue the treasure legends of Superstition Mountain with a couple of his Vietnam buddies.
When I first met Ron, he was exploring the area around Coffee Flat and Miner’s Needle in 1974. By 1977, clues and other information finally led Ron to the northwest end of Superstition Mountain. He established Camp Eagle on U.S. Forest Service land near the Lost Dutchman State Park.
Ron and his friends searched, dreamed and thought about the weeks, months and years that lay ahead. Ron organized Atlarep Inc. and a non-profit organization he called the Superstition Wilderness Research Foundation to preserve all historical artifacts found for future generations to enjoy.
Rousseau continued his search for history and information on the Superstition Mountain region. While conducting his research on antiquities and treasure in the Superstition Mountains, Ron found time to be patriotic and support the role of veterans and service men throughout our state. He was involved with the 187th ARCT (Airborne Regimental Combat Team) color guard with some of his friends, which has marched in dozens of parades since 1986.
He has carried the plight of Vietnam veterans to all levels of government, which eventually lead to him becoming commander of the AmVets. He was actively involved in the fundraising for the Arizona Vietnam Memorial in Phoenix. He has worked diligently in many organizations to achieve equality for all veterans.
Ron is a very sincere, gregarious individual when it comes to the legends and stories of Superstition Mountain or the rights of Vietnam veterans. He has every right to stand up and be counted. Ron served three tours of duty in Vietnam. He received three Purple Hearts and numerous other decorations for his service to this country. While recuperating from wounds received in combat in 1967, he served as an advisor/trainer for the filming of the Green Berets, starring John Wayne. I recall some time ago perusing a photograph of Ron standing next to John Wayne during the filming of this motion picture. Ron helped train actors for the motion picture at Camp Benning, Georgia, in 1967.
I may not agree with all his stories about Superstition Mountain, but I can not deny the sacrifices he has made for all of us. He has certainly earned the right to search for the gold he believes lies in the Superstition Mountains.
This story brings together the legend of the mountain and the life of a man filled with so much patriotism that we should be proud to know him. During the mid 1970s, Ron was known for his prospecting camps near Superstition Mountain, where the American flag always flew high above his camp. Since I have known Ron, he has always advocated patriotism in some form or fashion, whether it was popular or not. Ron Eagle has always flown his American flag and proclaimed love for the American way of life.
Ron has been an advocate for veterans as long as I can remember. I also know he has always been dedicated to veteran causes, and he loves the stories and legends of Superstition Mountain. He epitomizes those many men and women who were willing to sacrifice their lives for our freedom and safety.
We must remember it takes all kinds of personalities to protect our rights and freedom from tyranny. I don’t always agree him, but I sure respect him as a true American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.