One of my favorite quotes is, “A rising tide raises all ships!” Well, there is no better group that raises all of Pinal County tides than Pinal Partnership.
Founded in 2005, this organization continues to bring so much to Pinal County as a central agency bringing all the people and ideas together. Pinal Partnership’s mission is, “Uniting a Vision for Pinal County.” It is a shining example of how, when we work together, all things are possible. They do this through a diverse Board of Directors, several committees and a myriad of opportunities to bring together the business community, local, state and federal government representatives, non-profits and more.
Through committees like Economic Development, Government Relations, Transportation/Infrastructure, Open Space and Trails, Education, Health and Human Services, Renewable Energy and Water Resources, there is a niche for anyone who wants to get involved in making Pinal County the best place to live, work and play.
In speaking with Melissa Johnson, Executive Director of Pinal Partnership, she had this to say about the work and future of the organization, “The leadership and collaboration I see within our organization among board members, partners in progress and community leaders, is very inspiring. Pinal Partnership has been instrumental in projects such as the Pinal Regional Transportation Plan and, most recently, the Eloy and Maricopa-Stanfield Basin Study, which will help shape the future of water in Pinal County. The future of Pinal County is bright; I’m excited to see our organization continue to grow, so we can lead and support responsible economic development.”
Pinal Partnership holds monthly breakfast events throughout Pinal County, where they bring all of the players together in one room to discuss a timely topic, issue or project. February’s meeting will be at Robson Ranch on Tuesday, February 25th with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey giving a State of the State Address. The event is open to the public, but a discount is given to members of Pinal Partnership.
To learn more about Pinal Partnership, or to register for an upcoming breakfast or committee, visit www.pinalpartnership.com.
