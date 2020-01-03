Long ago, in the desert we now see as home, a desert some now see as inhospitable, the Hohokam people flourished. Their story began around 300 A.D., when a small group of people from the Gila-Salt River Basin was able to organize community labor and dig a canal for three miles through hard volcanic rock to carry water from the river to their fields. With better crops and a more reliable food supply, the Hohokam settled in. The early Hohokam homes were built in shallow pits. Pottery was utilitarian and stone tools (chipped and ground stones) were produced. Shells were etched, and clay figurines and elaborate carved stone items were produced.
By 775 AD, the Hohokam had begun to build narrower and deeper canals to minimize water loss through evaporation, and they added cotton to the crops they grew. As the food supply became more abundant and reliable, the population expanded; villages were built along the Gila and Salt Rivers; and the Hohokam expanded their influence throughout southern Arizona and even into the Payson, Flagstaff and Safford areas. The irrigation system they built is now referred to as a marvel of agricultural engineering, one perhaps that is unsurpassed in all of pre-Columbian North America. Ball courts were built in a style similar to that of Middle America.
By the Classic Period (from approximately 1150 to sometime between 1350 and 1450), other changes were introduced. The pottery improved, becoming thinner and stronger, and polychrome vessels were produced. Homes were now better reinforced, and some were surrounded by walls. There was evidence of long distance trade. The Hohokam possibly traded a surplus of cotton, which they grew in abundance, for sea shells that came from the Gulf of California and parrot feathers and copper bells from Mexico. Further, artificial platform mounds began to appear throughout the area. Building large platform mounds requires a significant amount of community labor. This amount of labor points to the mounds’ importance. Some mounds were used for ceremonies, still others were used to monitor the irrigation system and distribution of water. In some cases, structures were built on the mounds. Although burials were found on the Pueblo Grande Mound, there is no indication that the mounds were built for that purpose.
Around 1100 A.D., the Hohokam network of irrigation canals and intervillage irrigation systems reached their greatest complexity and extent. Many hundreds of miles of canals had been built and were being utilized. The Hohokam were weaving baskets and had begun to grow beans and squash, in addition to corn. Compound enclosures and massive adobe walls, similar to those constructed in western Mexico, were built. The architecture now included multistoried buildings. It has been hypothesized that the Salado tribe (Anasazi/Pueblo), who had lived in the upper reaches of the Salt River, moved into the Hohokam area and was the impetus for those changes. While it is certainly true that other Anasazi/Pueblo people built multistory buildings, the only trait that can substantially be attributed to Salado influence are the Gila and Tonto Polychrome ceramics.
Between 1350 and 1450, there was a drastic breakdown of large village life, and the Hohokam people abandoned most of their settlements. The reason why is being debated. It was perhaps due to cultural breakdown and the loss of important traditions, to a drought or to overuse of the land. Perhaps it was due to all of these.
The canal system of the Hohokam did not disappear. When irrigation was introduced into the Salt River Valley in the 20th century, many of those ancient canals were renovated and put back into use. The later occupants of the area, the the Pima, or Akimel O’odham, are thought to be the direct descendants of the Hohokam people. They continue to live in the central Arizona area.
Kathryn Coe is a local resident and contributor to The News. She has a PhD in Antropology.
