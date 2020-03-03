On February 21, Empowerment Systems had the pleasure of attending what has become a biannual event called the Youth Matters Forum. This forum, held at Central Arizona College, San Tan Campus, brings together middle school and high school youth from all over Pinal County for a day of education in areas ranging from the dangerous consequences of sexting (talking sexually via text messaging) to coping with adverse childhood experiences.
Mental health and wellness is not always easily understood, and young people or adults may not realize there could be a hidden problem.
Elected leaders, communities, school districts, non-profits and businesses in Pinal County have rallied behind efforts to address a health crisis facing our youth that requires our immediate attention.
A few years ago, the East Valley alone experienced 18 completed suicides, and one particular school district had five within two years. Gateway drugs are still too easily obtained, and we are seeing the effects of unregulated substances, like vaping. These issues directly impact our youth; they are often preyed upon as “easy” targets.
In 2017, Sharon Stinard and Gustavo McGrew, along with the members of the Apache Junction Wellness Partnership (AJWP), led the formation of the Youth Empowerment Partnership (YEP), which is responsible for planning the Youth Matter Forums that are held twice a year.
YEP began in Apache Junction and now reaches out to all the youth of Pinal County. YEP’s vision is to promote healthy choices and decision making. The Youth Matters Forum programming seeks to provide an opportunity for young people to learn how to make positive connections, participate in risk reduction activities and learn leadership skills they can take back to their schools and communities.
By helping to create the leaders of tomorrow across Pinal County, we can encourage their voices to be heard by the adults in the room. The Youth Empowerment Partnership seeks to draw out the voices of youth by being a youth-driven, adult-guided program. Listening to youth who are involved in planning the Youth Matters Forums helps them recognize that they truly are the stars of the show, and their voices do matter.
These new leaders of their generation have the promise of having a direct impact at their various schools. When asked about the Youth Empowerment Partnership/Youth Matters Forum, Co-Founder Sharon Stinard said, “Each and every one of our young people are uniquely special. As Adult Allies it is our desire to provide them with the tools they will need to make healthy choices as they cope with the stresses of growing up”.
To get involved with the Youth Empowerment Partners or the Youth Matters Forums, you may contact her at sharonstinard@gmail.com.
