I’m a retired business owner and executive. I hold a BSM, MBA and PHR; I learned a long time ago, compromise is a tool that solves the problems and differences we all have. I’m writing this at 2:30 p.m. on Monday on 3/23/2020. Perhaps things will change before this is published (I hope so).
I find it impossible to believe the government (the White House and Congress) are not able to work together to help the American public. The average citizen, business, homeowner, the newly unemployed, student loan owner and, most importantly, the economy, need help as soon as possible.
According to the FED, during the last financial crisis, they should have stepped in quicker. It took close to tenyears to restore employment at a sustainable and healthy level. Now, many retirees have lost a significant amount of their savings and safety net. Many more of us have already seen shortages and prices that are increasing. We are also seeing more and more health providers (doctors and offices) cancelling and re-scheduling until sometime in the future.
A stimulus package is exactly what it means. Free up some money, and in my opinion, we will spend it (great for the country). Many Americans need basic supplies, repairs, replacements, rent money, health care/prescriptions and a sense that they have a few extra dollars to survive the coming weeks or months.
The USA is still the strongest nation in the world. We will survive this. We have made it through many wars, attacks, natural disasters and major medical crises. But, to accomplish this now, as then, we must all join together. The Republicans, the Democrats, the Liberals, the Conservatives, all faiths, all ethnic groups, all races and creeds, the Rebels and the Yankees, need to unite to show history, America can survive anything.
Come on – we put a man on the moon! I believe we can make it through this. However, if our elected officials, for whatever reason, cannot handle this, I’m sure the voting citizens can. At the local, state and federal level, our elected officials need to uphold the oaths they took to protect the common citizens. Otherwise, I believe we can elect people in the future who will. If they cannot figure out how to solve this crisis, we will hire someone who can.
I hope our leaders don’t underestimate the American public. We are smarter than they may believe.
Tommy Gropp, Apache Junction
