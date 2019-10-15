There’s an abundance of wonders in our local neighborhood (the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California) and there’s a lot more variation and personality in the Great Southwest than the stereotypes would suggest. Many of the area’s most unique and relatively undiscovered places are only a short drive from right here in Apache Junction. The next time you get an itch to hop in your car for a weekend trip, here’s a list of a few places Robin and I have visited over the years and that you may consider for your own enjoyment.
Lowell Observatory, an astronomical observatory in Flagstaff, was established in 1894 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1965. Tickets are $24 for general admission for four.
The original 61-centimeter (24-inch) telescope is still in use today for public education. It was through this telescope that Pluto was first observed (the planet— not Mickey Mouse’s dog). It’s truly a cool place to visit on a night in July. Interesting, educational, entertaining, and the grounds are gorgeous. Wear comfortable shoes.
Carlsbad Caverns National Park is located on US Highway 62/180, approximately 20 miles southwest of Carlsbad, New Mexico, about a 7 hour drive from AJ. Tickets are all day and good for three days. Adults are $10, children (15 and under) are free.
Visitors can hike into the caves on their own via the natural entrance or take an elevator down from the visitor center. You might enjoy having lunch in the cool cafeteria at the bottom of the elevator shaft.
Spectacular, awesome stalactite and stalagmite formations inside the caverns are only one of the great attractions. Mexican free-tailed bats are present from May to late October and they emerge in a dense group of thousands, corkscrewing upwards and counterclockwise, usually starting around sunset and lasting about three hours.
Climate conditions in Carlsbad Cavern are an exception to the average cave. With a large entrance and many miles of passages that drop over 1000 feet, climate conditions in the cave are very complex and only remain fairly stable long distances from the entrance— but it’s generally cool inside, with temperatures varying from 55 to 70 degrees. Arizonans need a light jacket or sweater.
Sitting Bull Falls Recreation Area features a beautiful 150-foot waterfall that cascades down the natural rock cliffs of a massive travertine bluff to a small, cool receiving pool where swimming is allowed. I don’t believe you can get away with skinny-dipping there today, but in the 1980s the site was primitive— unknown, out-of-the-way and rarely visited. Robin and I spent several hours cooling off there one day as our Volkswagen van sat all alone in the dirt parking lot until a bus-load of Boy Scouts rolled up to surprise us.
The falls are located some 40 miles southwest of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and can be reached via Highway 285 to Highway 137, and then on to Forest Road 276 / County Road 409. The falls are seven miles down this road; posted signs show the way.
Behind the falls is a system of caves. The falls were discovered by a group of cowboys in 1881 and named after Sitting Bull, who most likely never set foot there. The Apache name for the area is gostahanagunti which means “hidden gulch.”
The area was developed for day use by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. It is now modern, fully wheelchair accessible, with sidewalks, rest rooms, picnic tables, rock cabanas, water fountains, trash bins, and a viewing deck for the waterfall. The hiking trails and water areas above and below the falls can be reached only by foot.
There’s a $5 per-vehicle entrance fee now. The area opens at 8:30 a.m. daily and closes at 6 p.m.
The scenery at the falls is surprising, delightful, peaceful and memorable. And our now-grown children still enjoy hearing the story about the delighted troop of Boy Scouts arriving unexpectedly at this seemingly deserted oasis on a hot summer day some 30 years ago.
“Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.” ~ Ibn Battuta
