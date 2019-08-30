The Apache Junction City Council is considering a plan that would save the average resident about $110 a year on their trash bill through a contract with the people who own the Apache Junction Landfill. That should be cause to celebrate. Unfortunately, some people sent an anonymous mailer spreading tall tales about the plan. They didn’t sign their names to it. Why? What are they hiding?
In response, a very open and public effort to set the record straight has been initiated. Why? Because they have nothing to hide. Because they are proud to be part of this community.
Here are some facts. Under the plan being negotiated with Apache Junction, Republic Services would be the sole trash hauler in Apache Junction. They were chosen after a competition. This means there would be far fewer garbage trucks on the roads as schedules are unified. It’s a more efficient system that costs less money. Combine that with the fact that Republic Services owns the landfill, and you get trash rates that are among the lowest in the Phoenix metro area.
The details are still being worked out, but trash rates would be $14 or less per month. Any small rate hikes would be tied to the Consumer Price Index, which is a fancy way of saying they would be tied to the rate of inflation. That’s how any company would do business.
Two other companies submitted proposals for this city contract. They are both based in Houston. They do not own a landfill nearby. What they could promise in terms of price and service did not measure up in the eyes of the city of Apache Junction officials. It was indeed a very competitive process. And it is a process used by every other city in Arizona the size of Apache Junction or larger. That’s because single hauler systems are proven to save citizens money and be better for local infrastructure and the environment.
The level of service in the proposal includes two cans (standard trash and recycling) and a level of customer service the city has come to expect in dealing with a local landfill.
A few years ago, some out of towners tried to close down the Apache Junction Landfill so they could make a quick buck on a rival landfill.
I would be very interested to learn more about the folks behind the anonymous mailer. Who are they? What are their motives? Why do they want to keep your rates high? We don’t need those kinds of people meddling in our business.
If you want to learn more about the plan to improve trash hauling, no detective work is required. Just email the local landfill at Phil@AJWinsYouWin.com.
I hope you will reach out to them, because there is a big difference between trash talking and talking about trash.
