Come to the Community Education Forum Regarding the Capital Improvement Bond (Proposition 432), and the Capital Override (Proposition 433) that will be on the November ballot.
When: September 26
6 p.m.-8p.m.
Where: Gold Canyon
Community Church
5810 S. Alameda Rd.
Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
Will our Apache Junction & Gold Canyon children have what they need from our schools to be successful? And will they be taught in an environment conducive to learning?
Be informed, ask your questions, express your concerns, then decide how you will vote for the children in our communities.
What is a bond?
Bonds are loans made to the school district. A bond provides additional funding to use for capital items such as renovating buildings, purchasing school buses, equipment and technology, building an addition or constructing new facilities. Funds can only be used as specified on the ballot.
How will the bond affect property tax rates?
The average assessed value of a home in the district is $131,000.00. Based on this average assessed value, homeowners will see an increase of approximately $12.00 per month if the bond passes. A community oversight committee will be created to ensure that monies are spent in the areas communicated by the district.
What is a Capital Override?
An override allows voters in a school district to approve additional funding for District Additional Assistance (capital) expenses. The override, Prop 433, would allow the district to exceed its budget by 10% for seven years. AJUSD does not have an override in place. The most recent Maintenance & Operations override was renewed in 2003.
How will the Capital Override affect property tax rates?
How will the Capital override impact Apache Junction and Gold Canyon students?
What will be done with the bond and override proceeds?
Answers to these questions and many more will be addressed at this Community Forum. AJUSD, Superintendent Dr. Kristin Anderson and other representatives will be there to educate and answer your many questions.
We are now in the most prosperous economy in over 50 years; isn’t it time to share that prosperity with the future of our children and our communities? If not now, when?
Great schools open doors to new building projects, business opportunities and even more prosperity within our communities – new homes, restaurants, entertainment, services, social and cultural venues. Stronger schools build stronger neighborhoods, and stronger neighborhoods build stronger communities. Everybody wins!
Don’t rely on social media and gossip to “inform” your vote! Attend the Forum and become an informed voter!
